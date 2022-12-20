The Coasters, who last played on December 3, have seen their last three matches postponed because of the weather, including Saturday's FA Trophy third-round tie with the Harriers, which was promptly rescheduled.

And head coach Murray says the time has been used wisely. “We've done a lot of tactical work,” he said.

Adam Murray has had plenty of time to train with his AFC Fylde players during a 17-day break between matches

“It's perhaps just about changing the way we train to prepare for the way we play since I've come in.

“The biggest factor in the way we play in and out of possession is intensity. We want that high energy to move the ball and win it back, so we have to train that way and the lads have taken that on really, really well.”

Fylde continue to fall further behind on National League North fixtures as this tie takes precedence over the league visit to Curzon Ashton scheduled for this evening.

A hectic New Year awaits as Fylde play catch-up, with three successive Tuesday fixtures next month, and Murray added: “It's been frustrating. Because of the momentum we've got at the minute (from a four-match winning run) we wanted to keep playing.

“But we've got some good work in and been able to rest people who needed it ready for the schedule coming up. It could work in our favour because we can continue to push momentum in a packed January.”

Tonight's winners will visit National League Dorking Wanderers in the fourth round on January 14.

Fylde Women can look forward to visiting Super League club Aston Villa in the Women's FA Cup after a 5-2 victory at Solihull Moors.

A first-half hat-trick by Faye McCoy helped the Coasters to take a 4-0 lead at half-time in Sunday's third-round tie and go on to win their final match of the year comfortably.

Fylde forced two early saves from the home keeper and had a goal disallowed before opening the scoring with a McCoy penalty on 28 minutes.

The striker's eight-minute hat-trick was completed by a controlled shot on the half-hour and a drive into the top corner.

The Coasters made it four goals in 12 minutes when Laura Merrin's inswinging corner was headed in by Jenna Carroll.

The hosts refused to surrender and scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half, but hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed as Amy Hughes netted Fylde's fifth from a superb Caz Fields pass.

