The Swiss-born striker put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Coasters following their promotion back to the National League’s top flight.

Fylde certainly know all about Omotayo, who was part of the King’s Lynn Town squad which pushed them all the way in National League North last season.

The 29-year-old scored 22 league goals and 25 in all competitions, culminating in selection for the NLN’s team of the year.

Gold Omotayo and AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: AFC Fylde

Omotayo told the Coasters’ website: “After speaking to Chris Beech (Fylde’s director of football) and the gaffer (Adam Murray), it was made clear to me that this club has a project and vision of where it wants to be, which was a massive tick for me.

“I know it’s a club that is going places and I wanted to be a part of that but, more importantly, help reach the Football League.”

Omotayo’s tally last season included the Linnets’ equaliser when they drew 3-3 at Mill Farm in February.

His 22-goal haul made him the division’s third top scorer, behind Glen Taylor (Spennymoor Town), who scored 23 times, and new team-mate Nick Haughton, who topped the charts with 26.

Omotayo wants to pick up where he left off at the end of the season as the Coasters look to kick on.

He said: “I think in the last two years, especially last season, I found my long-awaited goalscoring form, which I’m now looking to build on in a Fylde shirt.

“I will set my own targets for the upcoming season, and I’ll do everything I can to achieve them whilst helping Fylde achieve its own objectives.”

Aldershot Town had also been linked with a move for Omotayo, who scored 31 times in 79 appearances for the Linnets.

Those efforts were praised by the club’s owner, Stephen Cleeve, who had talked with his striker over the weekend.

He added: “We’re grateful for Gold’s contribution, he dealt with things in a very mature way.