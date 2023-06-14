All clubs in non-league football’s top tier will announce their 2023/24 fixtures at 1pm that day, ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday, August 5.

The regular season ends on April 20 and the promotion play-offs in all three divisions of the National League will begin three days later.

The countdown to AFC Fylde's return to the National League for 2023/24 has begun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National League play-off final at Wembley has been set for Saturday May 4, with the North and South division finals the following day.

The coming season’s festive fixtures will take place on Saturday December 23, Tuesday 26 and Monday January 1, though clubs may bring the last of these forward to Saturday 30.

Fylde have made changes to next month’s programme of pre-season games.

Two friendlies have been added, against League One Barnsley on Saturday July 8 and National League rivals FC Halifax Town two weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley, last month's play-off finalists, will visit the Fylde coast for a 3pm kick-off, though the venue is to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax match will take place at 2pm behind closed doors as both clubs undertake work at their grounds.

The game against Tamworth, previously announced for July 15, has been cancelled.