The Swiss-born attacker has penned a two-year deal, with the club having an option for a further 12 months.

Omotayo scored 25 goals in all competitions for King’s Lynn Town last season as they took the Coasters all the way in the chase for the National League North title.

He knows all about scoring at Mill Farm, having netted the equaliser when King’s Lynn drew 3-3 at Fylde in February.

AFC Fylde have completed the signing of Gold Omotayo Picture: AFC Fylde

The 29-year-old, who was named in the NLN team of the season for 2022/23, is the latest addition to the Fylde squad as the club prepares for life back in the National League top flight.

The Coasters’ director of football, Chris Beech, said: “With exciting challenges ahead for the football club after promotion to the National League, it’s vital we support the build of our current squad with player acquisitions that bring individual skill sets, as well as enhancing our philosophy and representing the AFC Fylde DNA.

“Working diligently within financial parameters and Gold agreeing and committing to the club shows we are on the right path.

“He will add many dimensions to the team, including a winning mentality, presence and commitment to the cause.

“Over the last two seasons, Gold has been on an upward curve, with his goal return throughout the 2022/23 season especially being a standout.

“Looking beyond that, you can see his instincts, movement and techniques, which will add further skill sets to our attacking options and our overall team performance.

“He will help us be stronger in set play dominance by giving the team a focal point and platform to utilise, bringing others into the game.

“What became quite clear early on in negotiations was his ambition and endearing personality, which will stand him in good stead both with his team-mates and our supporters on this journey.

“Our culture, values and working environment are very important factors in supporting our opportunity to be successful as a team.

“I do not doubt that Gold will add value both on and off the pitch to our overall objectives.

“I would like to personally thank our chairman (David Haythornthwaite) for supporting the deal, and I’m sure you Coasters will join me in wishing Gold a very warm welcome to AFC Fylde.”

Omotayo began his career at the other end of the pitch, featuring as a goalkeeper in the youth set-up at FC Zurich.

He hit the ground running when moving to England and signing for Whitehawk in the 2017/18 season.

Those performances attracted the attention of Bury, where he spent a year.

His career also featured spells with Maidstone United, Yeovil Town, FC Halifax Town, Gloucester City and Wrexham before making the move to King’s Lynn in 2021.

Omotayo, who will wear the number 11 shirt, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for the club.

“It’s been a very eventful 48 hours, and I’m now buzzing that it’s all done.