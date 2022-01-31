AFC Fylde manager sees unwanted hat-trick in Curzon Ashton defeat

The Coasters’ undefeated start to 2022 was ended after Curzon Ashton departed Mill Farm with a 1-0 victory.

Alex Curran netted the only goal with results elsewhere leaving Fylde fifth in National League North, seven points behind leaders Gateshead.

Speaking afterwards, Bentley said: “We shot ourselves in the foot on Tuesday night (against Chorley).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde couldn't break down Curzon Ashton despite Nick Haughton's best effort Picture: Steve McLellan

“We’ve recovered, Thursday and Friday have been positive and we were looking forward to the game today but, again, we’ve done it against Farsley – seven minutes in, I think we’ve given them a goal and got beaten 1-0.

“Curzon away, three minutes in, we’ve given them a goal and we’ve done exactly the same today – we’ve given a team a leg-up to get their nose in front and they’ve parked the bus throughout the game.

“Credit to them (Curzon). They dig in, they looked a threat on the counter but we’ve had all the possession, we’ve had good opportunities, but we’re saying the same old story: you can’t give teams a leg-up and give goals away like that.

“I actually think it knocked the stuffing out of them. Sometimes, when you concede a late goal like we did on Tuesday, it can have that psychological effect.

“You say all the right things and we do all the right things, and we go into the game really positive, looking forward to it, and then we just give them a total leg-up.

“I never saw the goal at the time. I was just turning back to my seat and, the next thing, we’re 1-0 down.

“I’m thinking ‘What’s happened there?’ and the lads are trying to explain it. I can’t grasp it but it is what it is.

“We go 1-0 down and then, after that, it’s all hands to the pump to try and get back into the game.

“We had plenty of possession but they’re well drilled, they’ll get 10 outfield players behind the ball, they’ll make it hard for you.”