AFC Fylde 0 Curzon Ashton 1: Coasters rue defensive error and missed opportunities

An Alex Curran first-half goal was enough to see Curzon over the line despite the Coasters having several golden opportunities.

Fylde had made two changes to the side which drew against Chorley in midweek, Tom Walker and Harry Davis coming in to replace Luke Joyce and Alex Whitmore.

Another new arrival, loanee Jorome Slew, was on the bench after completing a 28-day move from National League South team Hampton and Richmond Borough.

AFC Fylde's Danny Whitehead spurns a chance to score Picture: Steve McLellan

After a quiet start to the game, it was the visitors who opened the scoring when a throw from Dan Pike to Bobby Jones got caught in the wind and Curran nipped in front to tap into an empty net.

Nick Haughton had the Coasters’ first chance when the ball fell to him on the edge of the area to shoot, but Chris Renshaw gathered well.

Curzon continued to threaten as Jordan Richards whipped in a teasing free-kick towards Adam Thomas, whose flicked header rattled the bar.

Fylde’s best chance of the afternoon came when Nathan Shaw’s superbly lofted ball over the top of the defence found Walker bursting through on goal.

He cut back onto his right foot before hitting a shot towards the bottom corner which Renshaw kept out.

Ben Tollitt fired just over and Danny Whitehead dragged an effort narrowly wide before the break, after which the Coasters should have levelled.

Renshaw kept out Whitehead’s attempt before tipping Walker’s follow-up onto the bar.

Nevertheless, the visitors were unlucky not to have a second when Luke Conlan miskicked a clearance at the back post.

That allowed Thomas bags of space to pick his spot, though Jones raced off his line to deny him brilliantly.

Slew was introduced off the bench and had a great chance to level, lobbing Renshaw who recovered well to gather.

With time ticking down, another chance presented itself to Slew when Tollitt found him inside the 18-yard box, only to fire inches wide.

Then, in the dying embers of the game, Sam Osborne turned on a sixpence and struck goalwards.

However, as the ball looked destined for the back of the net, Renshaw flew across his line and tipped it away.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Pike, Davis, Stott, Conlan (Osborne 82), Philliskirk, Shaw, Whitehead (Perkins 58), Tollitt, Walker (Slew 58), Haughton. Subs not used: Neal, Obi.

Curzon Ashton: Renshaw, Thomas, Curran (Dunn 74), Nolan, Wilson, Lussey, Richards, Cooke (Knowles 82), Mahon (Flowers 82), Barton, Teale. Subs not used: Whitham, Hobson.