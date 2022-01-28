AFC Fylde sign former Morecambe and Grimsby Town central defender

The 30-year-old has joined the Coasters on a free transfer from Scunthorpe United, penning an 18-month contract at Mill Farm.

He had played 17 times for Scunthorpe this season, having joined them after being part of Morecambe’s promotion-winning squad last season.

His signature comes 24 hours after Fylde boss Jim Bentley told The Gazette skipper Alex Whitmore would be sidelined with an ankle injury picked up at Chorley in midweek.

Former Morecambe centre-half Harry Davis has joined AFC Fylde Picture: Michael Williamson/Morecambe FC

Davis began his career at Crewe Alexandra, breaking into the first team and helping them win promotion into League One.

He had a loan spell at St Mirren before joining them permanently in the summer of 2017, bringing an end to his eight-year spell at Gresty Road.

His time in Scotland ended after 12 months when he joined Grimsby Town, spending two years at Blundell Park before making the move to Morecambe.

He featured 34 times across all competitions last season, which ended with the Shrimps gaining promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

However, Davis was released at the end of the campaign and subsequently penned a one-year deal with Scunthorpe, who are second-bottom in League Two.

Bentley said: “Harry is a player I have seen numerous times over the years and someone I’ve always admired.

“He brings to our squad plenty of experience, leadership and quality. He’s a solid centre-half and can also play with the ball at his feet.

“It’s a big signing for us, and I’m sure he will improve our squad on and off the pitch.”