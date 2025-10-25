AFC Fylde look to back up impressive away win

AFC Fylde won at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday Photo: Steve McLellan

AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon and his staff haven’t allowed themselves to dwell too much on arguably their best performance of the season so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a victory which kept them second in National League North, three points behind South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hereford, for their part, sit 15th in the table after Tuesday’s point against AFC Telford United; a third draw in their last half-dozen league matches.

Previewing the game, Mahon told Fylde’s media team: “With the midweek match, we focused on Spennymoor: making sure we did the right things for that.

“As soon as that game was over, myself, Alex (Kenyon, assistant head coach) and Chris (Neal, goalkeeping coach) were watching Hereford and seeing their strengths, what their weaknesses are, how they play, how they might set up and how we can implement our style on the game.

“I know I sound like a broken record but it’s going to be a tough game and we know that we have to be at our best to get anything from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any time we’ve dropped our standards this year, or felt we’ve played a little bit below par, we’ve either lost or drawn.

“If we want to do something this year, we’ve got to keep this winning run going and I fully expect the lads to make sure we’re fully ready and fully prepared to go into battle on Saturday.”

The Coasters have also confirmed that academy youngster Jack Morris has joined Northern Premier League West club Clitheroe on a month-long loan.