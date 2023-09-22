Adam Murray has paid tribute to Southend United’s players and staff as AFC Fylde look to end their losing run tomorrow.

The Coasters head to Roots Hall for the battle of the bottom two in the National League.

Their defeat at Solihull Moors on Tuesday saw Murray’s players drop to the foot of the table after Southend leapfrogged them with victory over Maidenhead United.

The National League docked Southend 10 points in August, having failed to pay off an outstanding HMRC debt before a High Court appearance.

AFC Fylde lost at Solihull Moors on Tuesday Picture: Steve McLellan

They would be sixth in the table but for that deduction: instead, they have until October 4 to pay off their debts to HMRC or risk being wound up.

Murray told The Gazette: “What they have done is credit to the players and staff.

“They have used it to create something like a siege mentality where it’s us against the world.

“I’ve been in situations like that where it can give you momentum and, if it does, it’s a real power.”

As for the Coasters, Murray hopes it won’t be long before he stops hearing the worst kind of praise.

Seven defeats in 10 games is a sobering statistic on the club’s return to non-league’s top flight but, at the same time, Murray has had other clubs praising him for their performances.

“It’s such a weird feeling because it’s nice to hear but I’m fed up of hearing it,” he said.