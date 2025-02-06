Kevin Phillips was pleased for his players after watching AFC Fylde escape the National League relegation places in midweek.

The Coasters climbed out of the bottom four with Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at FC Halifax Town, their second away win in 15 matches this season.

Goals from Tyler Roberts and Nick Haughton, either side of Jamie Cooke’s effort for the hosts, moved Fylde into 20th position.

They are two points clear of the bottom four ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aldershot Town, who are one place above the Mill Farm squad.

Phillips told Fylde’s club media: “It’s always nice to win a football match, especially where we are in the league and the way things have been going.

“We knew it was going to be tough but I’m delighted for the players, I felt they deserved that.

“We’ve had some bad luck this season, we’ve had things go against us and, unfortunately, that’s what happens when you’re near the bottom of the league.

“I’ve said to them, to turn it around we have to stick together, keep believing, keep doing the right things and, ultimately, just keep working hard and battling, and we’ll turn it around.

“Tonight is hopefully the start of something, so (I’m) absolutely delighted for every single player, member of staff and for the whole club. We needed a lift.

“There’s loads of positives to come from this evening. Three points is the biggest one, it gets us out of the bottom four and now it’s about momentum; can we follow it up with another tough trip on Saturday and get another result?”