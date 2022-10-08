AFC Fylde  ‘gutted’ as Sam Osborne moves on

The 23-year-old, who joined the Coasters from Leamington in January last year, moved to their National League North rivals on Thursday for an undisclosed fee.

Osborne ended last season strongly, having been named the league's player of the month for April, but hopes that he would take the next step at Fylde this season have not materialised and he lost his place in August.

Sam Osborne scored Fylde's winner against Hereford in April Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

And Fylde's temporary manager spoke for everyone at the club in expressing his best wishes for Osborne at Buxton, where his contract runs until the end of next season.

Taylor, whose Fylde side visit Brackley Town this afternoon, told The Gazette: “First and foremost Sam is a really good lad and a really good character to have around the dressing room.

“Everyone wanted him to kick on this season but at times it has been stop-start for him here.

“It hasn't quite happened for him and he leaves with everyone's best wishes.

“He'll be gutted it hasn't worked out and other people at the club will feel the same – we're gutted for him too.

“But it's probably the best decision for Sam and for the club that he has a fresh start somewhere where he can hopefully challenge to play every week and kickstart his career.”