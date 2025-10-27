AFC Fylde face familiar opposition in FA Trophy second round
The Coasters have been handed a trip to Spennymoor Town on Saturday, November 15 – though full confirmation of the match date and ticket details will be announced in due course.
Craig Mahon’s players only made the trip to Brewery Field last Tuesday, when they earned a sixth consecutive NLN away victory with a 5-0 rout of their hosts.
Luca Thomas, Ryan Colclough and Danny Ormerod (2) had the Coasters 4-0 up at half-time, after which Colclough completed the scoring with his second of the evening.
A win will see Fylde take their place in round three on December 13, when the National League’s top-flight clubs enter the competition.
Progress against Spennymoor would also see them pick up £3,750 from the competition’s central prize fund, while defeat is worth £1,000.