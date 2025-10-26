AFC Fylde 2, Hereford 1: Ustabasi leaves it late to win the points for Fylde
Danny Ormerod's opener was initially cancelled out by a second-half tap-in by Andy Williams, before Jon Ustabasi scored in the 94th minute to seal the big three points.
Zac Jones was the busier of the two 'keepers in the early stages as he was forced to keep out an effort from Andy Williams before the Kiwi stopper pulled off a wonderful save to deny Sam Osborne.
Fylde had a chance of their own on seven minutes as a smart corner saw Healy-Byrne's cross picked out Luca Thomas, but the winger couldn't direct his effort on target.
The first half then went short of chances as it was a scrappy affair against Paul Caddis' side.
However, ten minutes before the break, Fylde found the opener as Danny Ormerod took a long pass down wonderfully, before calmly slotting past former Coasters keeper Theo Richardson to break the deadlock.
In the second half, Fylde had chances to double their advantage, with Thomas missing the target with another header, before Ormerod sliced an effort wide of the target after picking up a loose pass.
However, with just over 20 minutes to go, Hereford found an equaliser after Osborne rounded Zac Jones and squared the ball for Andy Williams who tapped into an empty net.
Jon Ustabasi and George Wilson were introduced with 20 to play as Craig Mahon's side looked to retake the lead.
Ustabasi had a half chance late on after cutting inside, but his tame effort was held by Richardson.
Four minutes were added, as it looked like Mahon's side would be forced to settle for a point.
But with what was virtually the last attack, Danny Ormerod found Ustabasi, who calmly rounded Richardson before tapping in to secure all three points in PR4.