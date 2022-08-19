AFC Fylde defender happy to be back with a goal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Conlan who set them on their way, scoring the opener after only 40 seconds, before Nick Haughton notched the winner during the second half.

“Really pleased,” said the former Morecambe full-back afterwards.

AFC Fylde celebrate Luke Conlan's goal after 40 seconds at Farsley Celtic Picture: Steve McLellan

“Obviously it’s the first start of the season. I’ve had a couple of injuries so it was good to get my first start at right wing-back.

“I’ve had a few positions now so, if I’m asked to play right wing-back, that’ll do for me.

“I was pleased to get the goal – Haughts (Haughton) put it on a plate for me – and obviously a good team performance away from home which we needed after Saturday.”

The 27-year-old, who started his career with Burnley and also had a loan spell with St Mirren, has shown an ability to play in different positions.

Having featured predominantly as a left-back while at Morecambe, the former Northern Ireland U21 international has played in the centre of defence and on the opposite flank while at Fylde.

Conlan’s goal in midweek was another example of what manager James Rowe wants to see from his wing-backs.

He had spoken about wanting to ‘overload the back stick’ when assessing Connor Barrett’s goal against Kettering Town on the opening day of the season.

Having replaced Barrett in midweek, Conlan carried out his manager’s instruction to the letter.

He added: “The gaffer said about making more forward runs and getting in the back stick, so I took that advice on board and got myself in there.

“It’s always good to be versatile, be it in midfield or at the back as well, so I’ll play anywhere really, do a shift, just work hard – wherever he wants me to play, I’ll play.”

Conlan’s early goal was the ideal start as the Coasters aimed to banish any memories of the defeat at Banbury.

However, they were pegged back by their hosts before Haughton again stepped up and proved to be the Fylde matchwinner.

“We needed a reaction from Saturday and, straight away, obviously we got the goal early doors,” Conlan said.

“I think the boys were itching to get out and put it right from Saturday and obviously Nick, at the end, he’s always got that quality to go and do that (score the winner).”

Victory sees Rowe’s players sitting fifth in the early table with leaders King’s Lynn Town boasting the only 100 per cent record so far.

This Saturday sees the Coasters welcome NLN new boys Scarborough Athletic to Mill Farm.

Having gained promotion through the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-offs, they have picked up four points from their opening three games.