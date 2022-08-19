AFC Fylde defender happy to be back with a goal
Luke Conlan was pleased to contribute after helping AFC Fylde to a second win in three National League North matches so far this season.
Having been beaten at Banbury United last weekend, the Coasters bounced back in midweek with a 2-1 victory at Farsley Celtic.
It was Conlan who set them on their way, scoring the opener after only 40 seconds, before Nick Haughton notched the winner during the second half.
“Really pleased,” said the former Morecambe full-back afterwards.
Most Popular
-
1
Leicester City striker linked with Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth primed for Championship loan
-
2
Shamrock Rovers boss provides decisive update on Blackpool target Andy Lyons
-
3
Six free agent midfielders Blackpool could consider following Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini injuries
-
4
'Early signs are good': Update emerges on Charlie Patino after Arsenal loanee picks up injury for Blackpool
-
5
What Blackpool boss Michael Appleton made of Josh Bowler's response after issuing public apology
“Obviously it’s the first start of the season. I’ve had a couple of injuries so it was good to get my first start at right wing-back.
“I’ve had a few positions now so, if I’m asked to play right wing-back, that’ll do for me.
“I was pleased to get the goal – Haughts (Haughton) put it on a plate for me – and obviously a good team performance away from home which we needed after Saturday.”
The 27-year-old, who started his career with Burnley and also had a loan spell with St Mirren, has shown an ability to play in different positions.
Having featured predominantly as a left-back while at Morecambe, the former Northern Ireland U21 international has played in the centre of defence and on the opposite flank while at Fylde.
Conlan’s goal in midweek was another example of what manager James Rowe wants to see from his wing-backs.
He had spoken about wanting to ‘overload the back stick’ when assessing Connor Barrett’s goal against Kettering Town on the opening day of the season.
Having replaced Barrett in midweek, Conlan carried out his manager’s instruction to the letter.
He added: “The gaffer said about making more forward runs and getting in the back stick, so I took that advice on board and got myself in there.
“It’s always good to be versatile, be it in midfield or at the back as well, so I’ll play anywhere really, do a shift, just work hard – wherever he wants me to play, I’ll play.”
Conlan’s early goal was the ideal start as the Coasters aimed to banish any memories of the defeat at Banbury.
However, they were pegged back by their hosts before Haughton again stepped up and proved to be the Fylde matchwinner.
“We needed a reaction from Saturday and, straight away, obviously we got the goal early doors,” Conlan said.
“I think the boys were itching to get out and put it right from Saturday and obviously Nick, at the end, he’s always got that quality to go and do that (score the winner).”
Victory sees Rowe’s players sitting fifth in the early table with leaders King’s Lynn Town boasting the only 100 per cent record so far.
This Saturday sees the Coasters welcome NLN new boys Scarborough Athletic to Mill Farm.
Having gained promotion through the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-offs, they have picked up four points from their opening three games.
Defeat against Brackley Town on the opening day has been followed by victory over Hereford and a midweek draw with Bradford (Park Avenue).