Farsley Celtic 1 AFC Fylde 2: Rapid response as Conlan scores in 40 seconds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Conlan got James Rowe’s men off to a flyer with a goal after 40 seconds.

Frank Mulhern’s penalty pulled the hosts level midway through the first half but Nick Haughton sealed the points by volleying the 73rd-minute winner.

Nick Haughton celebrates his winning goal at Farsley Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe made five changes to his side beaten by Benbury United as Harry Davis, Conlan, Kyle Morrison, Keenan Patten and Sam Osborne replaced Pierce Bird, Emeka Obi, Connor Barrett, Danny Whitehead and Brad Holmes.

And they provided the perfect response as Joe Rowley found Haughton on the burst and he picked out Conlan to smash home at the back post.

Fylde were looking comfortable until Jacob Gratton had a volley from the edge of the area saved, then the hosts won a penalty for a challenge by goalkeeper Chris Neal.

Mulhern sent Neal the wrong way and Farsley were level on 23 minutes..

Fylde threatened again as Conlan threaded a through-ball to Osborne, who fired over from six yards.

The game opened up as the half wore on and Jimmy Spencer's speculative effort from the edge of the box was gathered by a backtracking Neal.

The game exploded seconds before the interval as Rowley was bundled over by home keeper Max Dearnley and players from both sides piled in.

The referee brandished several yellow cards but it was still 11 v 11 at the start of the second half.

Fylde threatened first after the interval as Osborne's cross-shot almost found Rowley, then Haughton beat several players on the edge of the area only to shoot tamely into the arms of Dearnley.

The winner resulted from a terrific ball whipped across goal by Morrison. Rowley kept it alive and Haughton volleyed home.

The closing stages brought only half-chances, leaving the Coasters fifth in National League North with six points from their three games and Farsley bottom with just one point from theirs.

Farsley: Dearnley, Turner, Butroid, Johnson (Syers 82), Butler, Clayton, Gratton (Scales 78), Atkinson, Spencer (Hutchinson 57), Mulhern, Parkin; Subs not used: Morgan, Malumo.