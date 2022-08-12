AFC Fylde boss praises new boy's immediate impact ahead of Banbury United trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrett was Fylde’s first summer signing, having moved to Mill Farm from Kettering Town at the end of May.

Having fallen behind in the first half, Fylde got back on terms with a goal from Barrett – just as inevitably – before Nick Haughton’s second-half winner.

FWP managing partner David Robinson (left) and Coasters' club chairman David Haythornthwaite (right) unveil the Coaters' newly-sponsored kit

Speaking afterwards, Rowe said of Barrett: “He’s a nice lad, maybe too nice! He was outstanding: I don’t want to pick out individuals (but), I thought he was electric in one v one situations.

“Obviously, arriving at the back post is something we want to do and overload the back stick, which he did for his goal.

“It’s never easy going against your old team, especially first game of the season, but (I’m) really pleased for him.”

Next up for the Coasters tomorrow is a trip to Banbury United, last season’s Southern Premier League Central champions.

They had a dream start to the season last weekend with a 2-1 win at Curzon Ashton.

Rowe added: “For them, it’s a no-lose if you like. They’re coming into the league, they’re going to be full of energy I’m sure.

“It’s always difficult and complicated, the first game of the season, because there’s a lot of emotion in the game and everyone’s so excited to get going again.

“I think that showed in both teams today (at Fylde). It’s always good to find a way to win, which we did, and a little bit more ruthlessness in their 18-yard box, we score more than two.”

Off the field, the club has announced architecture, design and master planning practice FWP as the new shirt sponsor.

The deal for the 2022/23 season will see FWP’s name and logo feature on the home and away kits for both the women’s and men’s teams.

FWP has built close links with the football club, having created the Mill Farm Sports Village complex which includes Fylde’s stadium.

The business, which is based in Preston, has also collaborated with the club’s foundation to help it deliver projects including half-term sports camps, held across the Fylde coast and further afield.

David Robinson, FWP managing partner, said: “FWP is delighted and proud to be AFC Fylde’s shirt sponsor for both the men and women’s teams for the new season.

“AFC Fylde is an ambitious club on and off the field. We’ve built a strong working relationship over recent years through our work at Mill Farm and our support for its community activities.

“We have also recently been instructed to design and develop new facilities for AFC Fylde’s women’s team who currently play in the FA’s Women’s National League, Northern Premier Division.

“Their new home, Kellamergh Park, will be brought up to modern standards and the team will hopefully benefit from the incredible achievements of the England national side.

“We’re committed to supporting non-league football, whose clubs – like AFC Fylde – hold a special place in their communities.