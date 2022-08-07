AFC Fylde 2 Kettering Town 1: Coasters' winning start to the season

Despite looking the stronger of the two sides early on, Fylde fell behind when Jordan Graham chested in from close range.

However, their ability to create chances eventually paid off when Barrett got to the back post to nod in before Haughton got himself off the mark with a well-taken finish.

Barrett was one of several debutants in the Coasters’ line-up, alongside Pierce Bird, Jordan Cranston, Joe Rowley and Brad Holmes.

Connor Barrett heads AFC Fylde's opening goal Picture: Steve McLellan

Kettering’s Andrew Oluwabori had an early sight of goal with a tame effort from the edge of the area and Emeka Obi headed over a Haughton corner at the other end.

Other than that, there wasn’t much in the way of chances for either side before the Coasters had two good opportunities to take the lead after 25 minutes.

Alex Whitmore had a header cleared off the line before Haughton jinked his way in and out of the Kettering defence, only to have his shot saved by Cameron Gregory.

However, although the Coasters were pushing to open the scoring, it was the visitors who took the lead when Graham turned in a cross at the near post.

The lead didn’t last for long, though, as Bird found space to swing a left-footed cross to the back post where Barrett was waiting to head in his first Fylde goal.

That left the score 1-1 at half-time, after which a Fylde team fired up by manager James Rowe almost took the lead.

Rowley fired wide from inside the area before Cranston headed over Barrett’s cross from close range.

It was all Fylde in the second half and Holmes came close to putting the Coasters in front.

He got on the end of Cranston’s dangerous cross but was unable to direct his effort goalwards.

That miss did not prove costly as the Coasters took the lead when Whitmore switched play superbly to Cranston.

He took the ball down well on his chest before crossing to Haughton, who turned on a sixpence to find the right corner of the net.

There was still time left in the game for both Haughton and Sam Osborne to have further goalscoring opportunities.

Firstly, Osborne was released down the middle by Danny Whitehead and, despite setting himself nicely for the shot, he was quickly closed down by the on-rushing Gregory.

Then, in the dying seconds, Haughton was gifted the opportunity to grab his second of the afternoon.

However, a superb sliding challenge from Lewis White played the ball off Haughton and out for a goal kick before the referee blew for full-time to signal the Coasters’ victory.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore, Bird, Cranston, Barrett, Whitehead, Philliskirk, Rowley (Patten 79), Haughton, Holmes (Osborne 74). Subs not used: Simkin, Morrison, Davis.