AFC Fylde boss finds areas to address in Kettering Town victory

Jordan Graham had given the visitors the lead before a relatively new-look Fylde team hit back with goals from Connor Barrett and Nick Haughton.

Speaking afterwards, Rowe told the club website: “I think we completely dominated the territory from start to finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Haughton scores AFC Fylde's winner Picture: Steve McLellan

“If you don’t take your chances, you don’t fill the box well enough when you get round the back of them, coupled with a couple of bad decisions in terms of picking someone out, the scoreline’s a one-goal deficit to Kettering.

“They come at the end, they get the wind in their sails trying to get some set plays, trying to get some territory at the end: it shouldn’t get to that stage.

“We need to learn as a group that we need to be a bit more ruthless but some of the play was outstanding for the level.

“It’s easy to remember the last five minutes because they had a little bit of pressure but, in general, the scoreline flatters them.”

While pleased at the way his players overturned a deficit to take three points, Rowe was less than impressed with the way Kettering’s goal came about.

He said: “Because we’re so expansive, there’s a responsibility – don’t leave spaces on transition.