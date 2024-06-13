Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Fylde full-back Connor Barrett is making a move into the EFL after turning down a new contract with the Coasters.

The 22-year-old was one of six players offered a deal at the end of the season, having played 81 times across two years with the club.

However, he has agreed to join League Two side Walsall on a three-year contract once his Fylde contract expires on June 30.

Barrett, who joined Fylde in 2022 from Kettering Town, was part of the squad that won promotion from National League North in his first season before helping them to 18th place in the top flight for 2023/24.

Connor Barrett spent two years with AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “I loved Connor and we did everything possible to keep him at the club.

“Fortunately, as Connor is under the age of 24, he can’t leave for nothing and we will be due a compensation fee for him.”

Barrett, who scored seven times and provided 17 assists for the Coasters, becomes Walsall’s first summer signing as they look to better their 11th place this season.

He told Walsall’s website: “I’m buzzing to be here.

“After speaking to people involved at the club, it’s all been positive things so it’s the perfect place to be right now.

“I want to kick on from last year. I had a good year and I want to do better, and hopefully we can do it together on the pitch and have some great moments together.