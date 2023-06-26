The Coasters announced a sixth warm-up match, which sees them travel to Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July 15 (3pm).

It comes on the back of a week’s training camp in St Andrews for Adam Murray and his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde’s first pre-season outing is the trip to Longridge Town next Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm), followed by Barnsley’s visit to Kellamergh Park the following Saturday, July 8 (3pm).

AFC Fylde boss ​Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan

After the match at Bamber Bridge, the Coasters welcome Barrow AFC – again to Kellamergh Park – on July 18 (7.45pm), followed by the behind-closed doors meeting against FC Halifax Town on July 22 (2pm).

Pre-season concludes when Salford City visit Mill Farm on July 29 (3pm).

Squires Gate have also been busy, announcing that John Pladas has agreed to become the club’s new chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been a familiar face at the club, given he owns the Global Football Network firm which is one of Gate’s biggest partnerships and sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pladas has worked with Squires Gate manager Luke Evans at Global Football Network in recent years.

The new chairman told Gate’s website: “I’m really looking forward to it all, working with Luke and all of the other committee members.

“Luke and I have got a long-standing relationship with other things that we do together in football, so I’m looking forward to taking the club forward together.

Advertisement Hide Ad