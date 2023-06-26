News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

AFC Fylde confirm Bamber Bridge friendly

AFC Fylde have confirmed their final pre-season game going into the 2023/24 National League campaign.
By Gavin Browne
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The Coasters announced a sixth warm-up match, which sees them travel to Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July 15 (3pm).

It comes on the back of a week’s training camp in St Andrews for Adam Murray and his players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fylde’s first pre-season outing is the trip to Longridge Town next Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm), followed by Barnsley’s visit to Kellamergh Park the following Saturday, July 8 (3pm).

AFC Fylde boss ​Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde boss ​Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde boss ​Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
Most Popular
Read More
Striker has high hopes

After the match at Bamber Bridge, the Coasters welcome Barrow AFC – again to Kellamergh Park – on July 18 (7.45pm), followed by the behind-closed doors meeting against FC Halifax Town on July 22 (2pm).

Pre-season concludes when Salford City visit Mill Farm on July 29 (3pm).

Squires Gate have also been busy, announcing that John Pladas has agreed to become the club’s new chairman.

Hide Ad

He had been a familiar face at the club, given he owns the Global Football Network firm which is one of Gate’s biggest partnerships and sponsors.

Hide Ad

Pladas has worked with Squires Gate manager Luke Evans at Global Football Network in recent years.

The new chairman told Gate’s website: “I’m really looking forward to it all, working with Luke and all of the other committee members.

“Luke and I have got a long-standing relationship with other things that we do together in football, so I’m looking forward to taking the club forward together.

Hide Ad

“Working in the community, as well as bringing in players from various levels and giving them an opportunity to play at this level, I think we can take this club in a really good direction.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeCoastersNational LeagueAdam MurraySt Andrews