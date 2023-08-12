Whoever finishes above today’s visitors Chesterfield will win the National League – that’s the prediction of AFC Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite.

The Coasters’ first home game since promotion from National League North last season sees them host a Spireites team tipped for a return to the EFL.

They came mightily close last season, losing their promotion play-off final on penalties against Notts County at Wembley.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has responded to that disappointment by strengthening further with the arrival of players including Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor.

AFC Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite has shared his thought ahead of the first home match this season Picture: Steve McLellan

They started the season with a 4-3 win over Dorking Wanderers, while the Coasters drew 2-2 at Maidenhead United.

While Fylde’s chairman isn’t sure whether they can overhaul their visitors and achieve back-to-back promotions, Haythornthwaite expects the Coasters to spring surprises in a division he believes has been far tougher previously.

He told the club’s media team: “Getting rid of Notts County and Wrexham was massive for everybody in the National League.

“I think it’s wide open now but Chesterfield are a massive club with a great manager.

“They are a proper football club, who have spent a lot of money, but I fancy our chances at home.

“I think a lot of people may underestimate us this year. What’s important is keeping together that winning squad and adding players to it.

“We knew at the end of last season which players were going and where we needed to strengthen.