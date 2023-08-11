News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde boss: No tougher first home game than Chesterfield

Adam Murray admitted AFC Fylde could not have a harder first home match back in the National League top flight.
By Gavin Browne
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Tomorrow sees the Coasters welcome a Chesterfield team out for promotion after losing last season’s play-off final on penalties to Notts County.

Paul Cook’s men have been busy over the summer, adding to an already strong squad with signings including Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor.

They kicked off the new season with a 4-3 win over Dorking Wanderers as Murray’s players were drawing 2-2 at Maidenhead United.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
While acknowledging the task in hand, Fylde’s head coach expects his players to rise to the occasion at Mill Farm.

He said: “They most definitely don’t come any harder than Chesterfield in this league.

“They had a really successful season last season, just missing out on promotion, and they have added to their squad with real quality and experience.

“It’s going to be a really tough challenge for us but we will approach it like we always do.

“We back ourselves and our style so, on any given day, we can hurt anybody and by no means do we fear them.

“They have an experienced manager who has been there and done it at a lot of levels.

“They have come out and said they need to get promoted and their expectation is to win the league.

“We know that comes with its own pressure but they have got the personnel to be successful.

“They will have a lot of challenges along the way and everyone will be trying to stop them; hopefully, we can be the first.”

