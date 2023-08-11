Adam Murray admitted AFC Fylde could not have a harder first home match back in the National League top flight.

Tomorrow sees the Coasters welcome a Chesterfield team out for promotion after losing last season’s play-off final on penalties to Notts County.

Paul Cook’s men have been busy over the summer, adding to an already strong squad with signings including Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They kicked off the new season with a 4-3 win over Dorking Wanderers as Murray’s players were drawing 2-2 at Maidenhead United.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan

While acknowledging the task in hand, Fylde’s head coach expects his players to rise to the occasion at Mill Farm.

He said: “They most definitely don’t come any harder than Chesterfield in this league.

“They had a really successful season last season, just missing out on promotion, and they have added to their squad with real quality and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a really tough challenge for us but we will approach it like we always do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We back ourselves and our style so, on any given day, we can hurt anybody and by no means do we fear them.

“They have an experienced manager who has been there and done it at a lot of levels.

“They have come out and said they need to get promoted and their expectation is to win the league.

“We know that comes with its own pressure but they have got the personnel to be successful.