AFC Fylde camp braced for a battle against Marine

By Gavin Browne
Published 1st Nov 2025, 08:00 GMT
AFC Fylde visit Marine on Saturday Photo: Aidan Wilsonplaceholder image
AFC Fylde visit Marine on Saturday Photo: Aidan Wilson
Craig Mahon isn’t looking too far ahead as AFC Fylde aim to be in seventh heaven and top of National League North on Saturday afternoon.

The Coasters travel to Marine, looking to make it seven consecutive away wins in the league.

They have taken a division-high 18 points from 21 on the road this season, leaving them behind leaders South Shields on goal difference.

Avoiding defeat today will see Mahon’s players top the table, with South Shields hosting Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup tomorrow.

That match will be followed by their visit to Mill Farm next Wednesday, though Mahon isn’t looking past Marine who sit 12th after winning three of their last four.

He told Fylde’s media team: “That’s what we do, we don’t think too far ahead and we don’t look too far back; we just focus on the next game.

“Marine’s been our thoughts all week; what we can do to be better, how do we stop them and how do we implement our style on the game?

“Playing on artificial grass is a little bit different for us but training the last couple of days on it has given us a little bit of intel going into it.

“It’s been a good week of training and we’ve just got to make sure that we prepare ourselves mentally and physically for a tough game this Saturday.

“They’ve picked up good points and they’ve put their lives on the line for the points.

“They work extremely hard, they press, it’s going to be a really tough game and we have to be fully ready for it.”

