AFC Fylde bring in former Millwall, Leeds United and Chesterfield midfielder

The midfielder will officially join the club on Friday, once his contract with Chesterfield expires, having signed a one-year deal at Mill Farm.

The 35-year-old began his career at Millwall, becoming the youngest FA Cup finalist when he appeared in their defeat to Manchester United in 2004.

Weston has made more than 550 league appearances in a lengthy career, which also featured spells with Swindon Town, Leeds United, Scunthorpe United and Gillingham before joining Barnet in 2012.

Curtis Weston links up again with AFC Fylde boss James Rowe Picture: AFC Fylde

He spent six years with Barnet before leaving the club to join Chesterfield in the summer of 2018.

His time with the Spireites included a period working under Rowe, who was pleased to have landed his man.

He said: “Curtis is a player that I have a strong relationship with and I have worked closely with successfully in the past.

“He will bring many on and off-field attributes to push the club forwards.”

Weston becomes the latest new signing of the summer as the Coasters look to gain promotion back to the National League in 2022/23.

His arrival follows on from those of Pierce Bird, Jordan Cranston, Joe Rowley and Connor Barrett as Rowe reshapes his squad.

After putting pen to paper, Weston added: “It’s been a deal we’ve been talking about for a few weeks now.