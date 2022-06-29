AFC Fylde announce Warrington Rylands pre-season friendly

James Rowe’s players will travel to Warrington Rylands for the penultimate match of their preparations heading into the new season.

The match, at Gorsey Lane, will be played on Tuesday, July 26, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.

It will mark the second consecutive friendly between the two clubs after a 1-1 draw last year, when Nick Haughton came off the bench to snatch an equaliser for Fylde.

Nick Haughton scored for AFC Fylde against Warrington Rylands 12 months ago Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Admission details for the latest fixture will be announced in due course.

It means the Coasters have four warm-up games lined up so far ahead of the new National League North season.

First up is the home match against FC Halifax Town at Mill Farm on Tuesday, July 12 (7.45pm).

It is Halifax’s first visit to Mill Farm since 2019 and will also be the eighth meeting between the two sides.

Eight days after that outing, the Fylde players will be facing Arbroath at Gayfield Park on Wednesday, July 20 (7.30pm).

It comes in a week when they head north of the border for a pre-season training camp at St Andrews.

Ticket prices for that game have been announced as £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Alternatively, it costs £12 for an adult and one child or £13 for an adult and two children.