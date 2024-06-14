AFC Fylde bring in former Carlisle United promotion winner
The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, after his contract with Carlisle United expired.
His arrival follows that of another former Carlisle player, Joe Riley, as the Coasters look to build on their 18th-placed finish in the National League’s top flight.
Whelan said: “I’m really excited for the season ahead. It got done relatively quickly.
“I always had it in the back of my mind that it was an option, so once we’d spoken and agreed, I was excited to get it over the line and get started.
“I’d worked with the manager before. We’ve always been in close contact since he left Carlisle, so we spoke and interacted, then we got it over the line, so it’s great to be here.
“The project really excites me. I came to have a look round, there’s loads of pros as to why I wanted to come here.
“Like I said, it’s a project moving forward that we want to be successful.
“I’m a passionate player. I give everything when I step out onto the field, and to be 100 per cent and all in.
“I like to get on the ball and keep things ticking over. I like to disrupt the opposition, so I’d like to think I’m OK in both boxes as well.”
Beech first signed the former Republic of Ireland U21 international in July 2021, taking him to Carlisle after a spell with Wigan Athletic.
The defender, who initially came through Liverpool’s youth system, had loan spells with Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra before signing for USL Championship club Phoenix Rising in 2019.
He played 51 times in 18 months before his switch to Wigan in January 2021.
Having moved to Carlisle that summer, he played 81 times in all competitions which included victory in the League Two promotion play-off final against Stockport County in May 2023.
Beech added: “I’m really pleased Corey is joining us from another EFL club.
“Like Joe, he is at a great age to utilise his knowledge and experience, yet still young enough to have a burning ambition and hunger for success.”