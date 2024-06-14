Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech has signed another familiar face after bringing Corey Whelan to Mill Farm.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, after his contract with Carlisle United expired.

His arrival follows that of another former Carlisle player, Joe Riley, as the Coasters look to build on their 18th-placed finish in the National League’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whelan said: “I’m really excited for the season ahead. It got done relatively quickly.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech and new signing Corey Whelan Picture: Steve McLellan

“I always had it in the back of my mind that it was an option, so once we’d spoken and agreed, I was excited to get it over the line and get started.

“I’d worked with the manager before. We’ve always been in close contact since he left Carlisle, so we spoke and interacted, then we got it over the line, so it’s great to be here.

“The project really excites me. I came to have a look round, there’s loads of pros as to why I wanted to come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like I said, it’s a project moving forward that we want to be successful.

“I’m a passionate player. I give everything when I step out onto the field, and to be 100 per cent and all in.

“I like to get on the ball and keep things ticking over. I like to disrupt the opposition, so I’d like to think I’m OK in both boxes as well.”

Beech first signed the former Republic of Ireland U21 international in July 2021, taking him to Carlisle after a spell with Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender, who initially came through Liverpool’s youth system, had loan spells with Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra before signing for USL Championship club Phoenix Rising in 2019.

He played 51 times in 18 months before his switch to Wigan in January 2021.

Having moved to Carlisle that summer, he played 81 times in all competitions which included victory in the League Two promotion play-off final against Stockport County in May 2023.

Beech added: “I’m really pleased Corey is joining us from another EFL club.