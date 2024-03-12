Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coasters head to Kidderminster Harriers (7.45pm), having stayed four points clear of the relegation positions following defeat in Derbyshire.

They travel to a Kidderminster team who, despite being second-bottom, are only three points from safety and five behind 15th-placed Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after last Saturday’s defeat, the Fylde boss told the club’s media team: “I don’t like losing and I’m pretty honest.

Danny Ormerod scored for AFC Fylde at Chesterfield Picture: Steve McLellan

“Today, I felt the lads were very good, very resilient, (a) great structure; Chesterfield found it very hard playing against us.

“I was pleased how we fought. We couldn’t quite service our wingers and credit to Chesterfield, they changed their team.

“Cooky (Chesterfield boss Paul Cook) knows what he’s doing but he also knows he was in a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bigger tank rolling into town, so you do your best fighting it and I’m proud of the players for doing that.”

Four of the teams below Fylde have games in hand on the Coasters – four matches in the case of Wealdstone – with more than half the division battling to beat the drop.

Approaching the business end of the campaign, only seven points separate Southend United in 10th from Kidderminster.

Having taken 36 points from 23 games following Adam Murray’s October exit, Beech believes Fylde may need to win almost half of their remaining matches.