Coasters are well beaten by leaders

Goals from Armado Dobra, Mike Jones, Will Grigg and Ash Palmer saw the Coasters beaten in Derbyshire, with Danny Ormerod scoring for Fylde.

The Coasters survived a scare when Banks hit a right-footed volley inches past the right-post while at the other end, Nick Haughton fired powerfully at goal, but Harry Tyrer made a low stop down to his left.

Chesterfield led with 28 minutes played. Dobra ran onto Mandeville’s well-timed and held off challenges from Graham and Connor Barrett to slot right-footed under Richardson.

Chris Beech

Chesterfield scored their second 10 minutes into the half when Mandeville’s corner, which Ethan Mitchell tussled with his marker to head to the edge of the box, only for Jones to thump right-footed through a crowd of players and high beyond Richardson.

The hosts’ third came just two minutes after their second. Banks found Mandeville down the right, who whipped a cross into the box for Grigg to beat Richardson from close-range.

Fylde were awarded a penalty after Ormerod’s shot was handled. Ormerod stepped up himself but his right-footed spot-kick was saved by Tyrer.

But Ormerod did have his goal on 68 minutes, profiting from build-up play to loop an effort over Tyrer despite pressure from Naylor.