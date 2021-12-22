AFC Fylde boss rued another injury during FA Trophy defeat

David Perkins and captain Alex Whitmore both featured after injury in Saturday’s FA Trophy exit at the hands of Solihull Moors but midfielder Liam Nolan was forced off with a knee injury in the opening moments of the third-round tie.

Manager Jim Bentley explained: “It’s good to have Perkins and Whitmore back but I didn’t want to be bringing a central midfielder on after one minute.

“It’s just a freak injury from the first corner of the match and you can’t do anything about it. Liam Nolan crashes into the advertising boards, needs stitches in his knee and won’t be able to bend it for a couple of weeks.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“We were looking to bring Perkins on later in the game to build him up ready for the Christmas period and suddenly he’s playing 89 minutes. The good news is he’s come through unscathed, as did Alex after playing the final half-hour.”

It just sums up the Coasters’ luck in an incomparable season for Bentley, who added: “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it with players unavailable. I don’t think many teams at this level would be able to absorb what we have gone through.

“Since Nathan Shaw pulled his hamstring six minutes into the first match at Guiseley – and we haven’t seen him since – we’ve had Luke Burke, Stephen Dobbie, Joe Piggott, Chris Neal, Dave Perkins, Danny Philliskirk and Alex Whitmore all unavailable for periods of time.

“I’m glad we aren’t just dependent on 11 or 12 key players, which other clubs at this level would be. It’s hard to take, so credit to the lads.”

Fylde head into Christmas on the back of two 1-0 defeats, their Trophy exit following a league setback at Darlington.

National League North’s second-placed club are due to welcome Chorley to Mill Farm for the Boxing Day derby, then visit Chester two days later.

Bentley said: “It’s the league right the way through now to the end of the season – hopefully Covid permitting – but I’ll be grateful when we get one or two more back.

“Chorley is exciting – they are at the top end of the table (fifth) and having a good season. We had two good battles with them at this time last season, though I missed those games after my operation.

“It’s a big game at home and one we are looking to win. We’ll face a good and capable Chorley side. There’s a buzz around the game and the potential of the new stand opening.

“When you’ve been in football since leaving school, like I have, you don’t know what Christmas is like away from football and it is a nice time to play.

“Everyone is in good spirits, the atmosphere goes up and the crowd swells, so we’ll look forward to a good day on Boxing Day and hopefully a victorious one.”