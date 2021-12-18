AFC Fylde boss hopes it isn't third time unlucky amid Covid-19 disruption

As the number of postponements grows, the Coasters boss is bracing himself for another disrupted campaign.

Fylde’s season has been largely untroubled by Covid – they have completed 17 National League North fixtures, as many as any of their rivals.

Bentley told The Gazette: “We are seeing more and more games called off in the Premier League, and when action is taken there, everyone else seems to follow suit. We don’t have testing to anything like the same extent at our level.”

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

Few clubs have felt the consequences of the pandemic on the field more than Fylde, who have seen their last two campaigns cut short by the virus.

This resulted in relegation on a points-per-game basis in 2019-20, then their hopes of an immediate bounce-back were dashed when the following campaign was annulled.

Bentley added: “This club has had two terrible years because of seasons not being completed and we really hope it doesn’t come to that again.

“It goes without saying that people’s health is much more important than football but we are really keen to get through this season.”

Spectators attending this afternoon’s FA Trophy tie at home to Solihull Moors will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Such precautions apply only to outdoor events with crowds exceeding 4,000.