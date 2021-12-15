Jim Bentley: Ugly side not looking great for AFC Fylde

Fylde’s attractive football has seen them stretch their unbeaten home run beyond 21 months, though Bentley feels that when his team have needed to show an ‘ugly side’ on their travels they have been found wanting.

Bentley told the club website: “ In the first half we have come up short and there are no excuses. The opposition wanted it more, got the goal to cling on to and gave the crowd something to cheer and get behind.

Fylde's defeat at Darlington was a difficult watch for boss Jim Bentley (right)

“When we go away from home we have to make sure we stand up to be counted.

“It’s OK having all the ball on a nice pitch at home and having a good record, but when you go away you’ve got to do those dark arts, the ugly bits on a rainy day when the pitch is cutting up.

“You have to work really hard against a crowd getting right behind the home team.

“You have to puff you chest out and find a way of taking one point or three out of the game.”

Luke Charman’s first-half strike settled the contest and Bentley felt the goal summed up his side’s problems on the road.

“We didn’t clear it well, were a bit slow to anticipate and slow to get out,” he said.

“The centre forward has the opportunity to spin on it and it looked like a fantastic finish into the top corner, but you want someone right behind him to make sure they get hit with it.

“When things aren’t going for you or your football isn’t coming off, you still have to find a way.

“Getting tight, taking one for the team, getting hit....

“They are all the little bits and pieces you have to do to make sure you are successful.”