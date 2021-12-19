AFC Fylde 0 Solihull Moors 1: Coasters' long unbeaten home run ends with FA Trophy exit

Jamie Stott’s unfortunate first-half own goal won it for the Midlands club, who are competing at the top end of the division above the Coasters.

Solihull ended Fylde's unbeaten home run which stretched to March of last year. That 18-game sequence started against the same opponents with a goalless draw in the National League.

Ben Tollitt was among the players who had chances to equalise for Fylde

Boss Bentley made one change to the side beaten by the same scoreline at Darlington a week earlier, with Ethan Walker replacing Sam Osborne.

Alex Whitmore made his comeback off the bench, the club captain making his first appearance since a hamstring injury at the end of October.

Fylde were forced into an early change, though, when David Perkins replaced Liam Nolan, who had been bundled into the advertising boards by James Ball, who was booked.

After a cagey opening 20 minutes at Mill Farm, the visitors broke the deadlock against the run of play when James Clarke’s cross deflected off Stott and beyond the reach of keeper Bobby Jones.

Fylde had a chance of their own a few minutes later, when Nick Haughton’s right-footed effort from the edge of the area called visiting keeper Ryan Boot into action.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead moments later, when Andrew Dallas’ effort went just wide of the post.

Jones was forced into action again just before the interval, tipping over Lois Maynard’s swerving effort from distance to deny Neil Ardley’s side a two-goal cushion.

Fylde started the second half on the front foot, Walker having a good opportunity to equalise.

Ben Tollitt’s inviting cut-back found the Preston North End loanee inside the area after some quick interpassing on the right, but the midfielder failed to keep his effort down from close range.

The Coasters continued to put the pressure on Moors and had another good opportunity just after the hour. Haughton’s corner was met by Stott and eventually the ball fell to Tollitt, who failed to hit the target from close range.

The last chance of note fell to Solihull as Callum Maycock’s effort was superbly blocked on the line by Emeka Obi.

The visitors held on to eliminate the 2018-19 Trophy winners and end their cup interests for the season ahead of a busy Christmas league programme.

Fylde: Jones, Lloyd, Obi, Stott (Whitmore 68), Conlan, Joyce, Nolan (Perkins 4), Walker, Haughton, Tollitt, Sampson (Hulme 81); Subs not used: Neal, Osborne

Solihull: Boot, Clarke, Gudger, Maynard, Boyes, Ball, Lundstram, Barnett, Ball Lundstram, Cranston (Hudlin, 73), Dallas, Newton (Maycock, 67); Subs not used: Allsopp, Sbarra, Rooney.