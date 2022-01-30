AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley brings loan striker to Mill Farm

The 24-year-old joined the Coasters on a 28-day loan from National League South outfit Hampton and Richmond Borough.

Originally from Sheffield, Slew made his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Curzon Ashton, when he came off the bench just before the hour.

After beginning his career at Sheffield United’s academy, Slew had spells at North Ferriby United and Chester before signing for Maldon and Tiptree.

Jorome Slew completed a loan move to AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

He scored 32 goals for the Jammers during the 2019/20 season, headlined by a stunning solo goal during an FA Cup win against Leyton Orient.

He made the move to Fylde after scoring six times in 19 games for Hampton and Richmond this season.

Fylde manager Jim Bentley said: “Jorome has a good pedigree and has scored a few goals this season in the National League South.

“We have been searching for a striker or two and this is a good opportunity for us to look at Jorome’s capabilities – hopefully, he will get a few goals for us.

“He’s played the last few seasons down south, but he is northern-based and has commitments up here, so this deal works well.

“Jorome had a fantastic season not so long ago at Maldon and Tiptree, he’s at a good age and has good potential. We hope it’s a successful loan move for both parties.”