The Coasters should have welcomed Gateshead to Mill Farm, only for a waterlogged pitch to put paid to proceedings.

Chris Beech’s players were on the lookout for another three points to back up their victories against Oxford City and Oldham Athletic.

However, the weather won out with a Fylde statement saying: “The game, initially scheduled for 3pm on Easter Monday, was called off by the match officials due to heavy rainfall this morning.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to AFC Fylde and Gateshead supporters.

“The fixture will be rearranged for a later date, with details to be communicated as soon as practical.

“Tickets will remain valid for the new fixture with supporters unable to attend being entitled to a full refund.”