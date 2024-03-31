AFC Fylde boss won't take survival for granted
The Coasters began their weekend programme with Good Friday’s 3-1 victory at Oldham Athletic; a result which moved them eight points clear of the National League relegation places.
Nick Haughton, Adam Long and Ethan Mitchell scored inside the first 34 minutes as Beech’s players backed up their defeat of Oxford City a week earlier.
They return to Mill Farm on Monday for the penultimate home game of the season, as they welcome Gateshead.
While seven of the 11 teams below Fylde in the table have games in hand, 33 points from 17 matches in 2024 has left them well positioned for another year in non-league’s top flight.
Nevertheless, Beech isn’t taking anything for granted with four matches still to be played.
Speaking after Friday’s win, he said: “We need to take care of our own destiny.
“Somebody put a Tweet out the other day, if the table started in January, we’d be second or joint top and we’ve had to hit those heights to try and have a chance of staying up.
“It’s still not done but today was a big step towards the top of that mountain.
“It’s amazing what the lads have done and where they’ve done it and come from – but I want us to keep going because I want to finish the season as strong as possible and it’s (survival) not actually done at this point.”