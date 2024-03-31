Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coasters began their weekend programme with Good Friday’s 3-1 victory at Oldham Athletic; a result which moved them eight points clear of the National League relegation places.

Nick Haughton, Adam Long and Ethan Mitchell scored inside the first 34 minutes as Beech’s players backed up their defeat of Oxford City a week earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They return to Mill Farm on Monday for the penultimate home game of the season, as they welcome Gateshead.

Nick Haughton gives AFC Fylde the lead at Oldham Athletic Picture: Steve McLellan

While seven of the 11 teams below Fylde in the table have games in hand, 33 points from 17 matches in 2024 has left them well positioned for another year in non-league’s top flight.

Nevertheless, Beech isn’t taking anything for granted with four matches still to be played.

Speaking after Friday’s win, he said: “We need to take care of our own destiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Somebody put a Tweet out the other day, if the table started in January, we’d be second or joint top and we’ve had to hit those heights to try and have a chance of staying up.

“It’s still not done but today was a big step towards the top of that mountain.