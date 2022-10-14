Before this week, Fylde had played four successive Tuesday fixtures and Taylor admitted his side had looked “dead on their feet” in the later stages of last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brackley Town in National League North.

But Taylor told The Gazette last night: “It was nice to have a break between the games and a full week's training, which we haven't had for a while. It's just been a case of play, recover, play for the past few weeks.

Goalkeeper Chris Neal tips the ball over his bar at Brackley, where a fatigued Fylde side held out for a draw Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“The bulk of the squad needed a breather after that schedule and it will start to get heavy again soon.”

That's why Fylde fielded a youthful side against neighbours Chorley in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy on Tuesday, when the Magpies won 4-0 in a first-round derby at Kellamergh Park.

Senior forwards Siya Ligendza and Keenan Patten did start that game, boosting Taylor's attacking options for tomorrow’s FA Cup’s fourth qualifying round tie away to league rivals Kidderminster.

Another option will be Rowe, who came off the bench for the closing stages of Saturday's stalemate in Northamptonshire.

Taylor added: “Rowey is back in amongst it after a hamstring injury. He came through the game at Brackley and has trained all week.”

But Rowe couldn't lift a flagging side at Brackley, where a hectic recent run seemed to take its toll.

Speaking after that game, Taylor said: “I told the players I could see they were trying to do the right things and win the game but we just looked dead on our feet out there.

“In the last half-hour, we just looked flat and didn't play with the intensity we normally do. We were tired but we dug in and defended really well at the end.

“No point away from home is a bad point. We've agreed we didn't hit the heights we wanted to but we rest up and go again.”

They go again tomorrow at Aggborough, where fourth-placed Fylde played out a goalless draw with the Harriers only a month ago.

Anticipating another testing encounter, Taylor added: “We are up against a really competitive outfit and there was nothing to choose last time we played there.

“It's a bit different in the cup but we're fully aware it will be a tough fixture. These are the games you want to play in and coach in.

"We're on a good run of form and we'll go there with a positive mindset, full of confidence from the run we are on.”

That run now stands at 11 games unbeaten in league and cup, the last three of them under Taylor, who stepped up from the assistant's role following James Rowe's resignation a fortnight ago.