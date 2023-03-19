The Coasters brought in former Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso on a free transfer until the end of the campaign.

They also loaned striker Bartosz Cybulski from League One club Derby County, again for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both came off the bench in the second half of Saturday’s win at Alfreton with Delfouneso scoring the only goal.

Nathan Delfouneso was one of two signings on Friday Picture: AFC Fylde

Fylde boss Adam Murray had said the club may look to strengthen in the forward areas, given an injury to Siya Ligendza and loanee Mo Faal’s return to parent club West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delfouneso, who had four separate spells with Blackpool, was a free agent after leaving Accrington Stanley in January once his short-term deal there had expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde director of football, Chris Beech, said of the 32-year-old: “Nathan joins us at a pivotal part of the season to support our attacking threat moving into the last quarter of the season.

“With Nathan’s football intelligence, experience and technique, he will add to our squad dynamic and support the team in the last 11 games of the season, with our imminent challenges and opportunities in front of us.”

Delfouneso added: “I’m happy to be here, and I hope I can help the club push on in the final 11 games and achieve the main goal of promotion at the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Cybulski, the 20-year-old has been with Derby from U9 level before signing on as a first-year scholar ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

A Poland U19 international, Cybulski made his senior debut in the Rams’ FA Cup loss at Chorley in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made four appearances in the 2021/22 Championship season before playing two Papa Johns Trophy games earlier this season.

That was followed by a loan move to Solihull Moors, for whom he scored three times in 11 National League appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beech said: “I would like to thank Richie Barker (assistant manager) and Clare Morris (club secretary) at Derby County for their assistance and speed throughout the process of this deal.