The teams were due to meet in Ashton-under-Lyne this evening but the match has fallen victim to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Coasters statement issued this afternoon reads: “Following heavy rainfall, the playing surface at the Tameside Stadium has been deemed unplayable after a pitch inspection.”

Adam Murray's AFC Fylde have a rare and unexpected Tuesday off

It means Fylde could be knocked off top spot on goal difference if second-placed King's Lynn Town win at Brackley Town tonight, though the Norfolk side will have played two games more.

It leaves Fylde facing 11 games in the final six weeks of the season as they look to rearrange a Curzon clash previously called off in September and December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad