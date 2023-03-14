AFC Fylde fixture at Curzon Ashton postponed again
AFC Fylde's National League North fixture at Curzon Ashton has been postponed for the third time this season.
The teams were due to meet in Ashton-under-Lyne this evening but the match has fallen victim to the weather.
A Coasters statement issued this afternoon reads: “Following heavy rainfall, the playing surface at the Tameside Stadium has been deemed unplayable after a pitch inspection.”
It means Fylde could be knocked off top spot on goal difference if second-placed King's Lynn Town win at Brackley Town tonight, though the Norfolk side will have played two games more.
It leaves Fylde facing 11 games in the final six weeks of the season as they look to rearrange a Curzon clash previously called off in September and December.
Tonight's match would have been the fifth successive Tuesday fixture for Adam Murray's Fylde team as they look to ease their backlog. Matches are already scheduled for the next two Tuesdays.