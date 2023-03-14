Joe Rowley offers solution to striker problem at AFC Fylde ahead of Curzon Ashton clash

Rowley came on for the injured Siya Ligendza early in the second half on Saturday, scoring the winner as Fylde overturned a 2-1 deficit to defeat Darlington 3-2 at Mill Farm and pull three points clear at the top National League North.

Head coach Adam Murray said: “Joe is really unlucky not to have had more game time. At times he hasn't been in the squad but he stayed focused, stayed professional and his attitude is unbelievable. He gave us a spark and got into some great areas.”

AFC Fylde boss Adam Murray celebrates the win over Darlington Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Of Ligendza's injury, the Fylde boss added: “We'll have to wait and see. It's not looking great at the minute but we'll see how the next 48 hours go.”

The injury follows last week's recall of fellow frontman Mo Faal by West Bromwich Albion. Ironically, Faal has been named NLN player of the month after his five Fylde goals during February.

Two of those came in a 3-1 win over tonight's midtable hosts Curzon, who bounced back from three straight defeats to stun Brackley Town 3-1 on Saturday. Brackley host second-placed King’s Lynn Town tonight.

Third-placed Chester, who are two points further back but are unbeaten in eight games (winning six), are also in action at home to Peterborough Sports.