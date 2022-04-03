After a large spell of pressure, Fylde took the lead when Lewis Butroid directed Ben Tollitt’s cross into the back of his own goal before Frank Mulhern bagged from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time to equalise.

Though the game fell quiet after that in terms of second-half chances, up stepped Haughton to convert a penalty and a free-kick.

James Rowe made several changes to his Fylde team as Tollitt, Emeka Obi and Stephen Dobbie returned to the starting XI, as well as a home debut for Doug Taylor, with Jorome Slew, Luke Joyce, Tom Walker and Harry Davis the men to make way.

AFC Fylde's Nick Haughton jumps for joy after scoring against Farsley Celtic Picture: Steve McLellan

Looking to atone for last weekend’s defeat at Gloucester City, the Coasters came flying out of the blocks and almost had an opener after just 12 minutes.

Jamie Stott and Luke Conlan combined out wide for the left-back to eventually cross into the area, where Dobbie was waiting, but he headed just wide.

Haughton was next to try and find the opener as he fooled several sky blue shirts in order to bend an effort towards the bottom corner, which Kyle Trenerry kept out with an outstretched arm.

Fylde’s good play eventually led to Rowe’s side going in front when Tollitt whipped a dangerous cross to the back post where Butroid, unfortunately for him, turned the ball into his own net.

Fylde’s hearts were in their mouth, though, moments later when Farsley won themselves a free-kick around 20 yards from goal.

Mulhern curled the ball goalwards, only to be denied by an outstanding Chris Neal save.

Aiming to move himself up the goalscoring charts, Haughton saw a rasping volley blocked on its way through to goal after he had connected sweetly with Tollitt’s cross.

Despite all the Coasters’ good work, Farsley managed to pull one back on the stroke of half-time as Mulhern was fouled by Neal and then converted from the spot.

The second half was nothing like the first in terms of chances, but when Taylor was brought down inside the area, Haughton stepped up and slotted the Coasters back in front.

Then, after a Haughton corner was cleared to Danny Philliskirk, his cross was headed by Obi into the path of Will Hatfield, who fired wide from 25 yards.

Philliskirk, who had worked tirelessly alongside Hatfield in midfield, wanted a goal for his efforts, but as he fizzed a strike off the top of the surface, Trenerry held the ball well.

The scoring was completed though when Haughton popped up once again with a curling free-kick that nestled into the corner of the net.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Obi, Stott, Morrison, Tollitt (Walker 72), Conlan, Philliskirk, Hatfield, Haughton, Dobbie (Osborne 56), Taylor. Subs not used: Gregson, Joyce, Slew.