Gloucester City 1 AFC Fylde 0: First defeat for boss Rowe at former club

Lucas Tomlinson’s fourth-minute goal from close range was enough to see City over the line at the Tiger Turf Stadium, despite the visitors having several attempts on goal in the second half.

Rowe made one change to the team that beat Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night, with Nick Haughton replacing Ben Tollitt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debutant Douglas Taylor couldn't force an equaliser for Fylde at Gloucester

Harry Davis was also fit to return in defence, following his early exit with a hamstring strain in midweek, while there was a place on the bench for striker Douglas Taylor, Fylde's latest signing on loan from Championship club Stoke City.

Gloucester's previous two home games had produced 12 goals and Rowe had called for a tighter contest, though he saw the hosts start on the front foot and quickly take what would prove a decisive lead.

Ollie Hulbert burst through the Coasters' defence and forced Chris Neal into a parried save, though the ball rebounded into the path of Tomlinson and he slotted in from close-range.

Hoping to draw the Coasters level, midweek matchwinner Will Hatfield tried his luck from distance but couldn’t generate enough power to trouble Harvey Wiles-Richards in the City goal.

After the dramatic opening, the rest of the half was a quiet one, the one chance of note falling to the hosts when Tomlinson fired an angled shot straight into Neal’s hands from just inside the 18-yard box.

Rowe sent his side out for the second half determined to take something back to the Fylde coast after collecting 10 points from his first four games in charge.

Top scorer Haughton eyed his 22nd of his season after winning a free-kick. He targeted the bottom corner but his effort was deflected off the wall and went behind for a corner.

Gloucester's only half-chance of the second half fell to Danny King, though he couldn't beat Neal from just outside the box.

It wasn’t a game blessed with many chances, but with just under 20 minutes to go, Haughton almost levelled when he switched the ball from his right foot to his left and smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Rowe granted a first appearance in senior football to Taylor but it wasn't Fylde's day in front of goal.

Taylor and fellow substitute Sam Osborne repeatedly burst through the Gloucester defence with no joy as Fylde were regularly foiled by the linesman's flag.

The win considerably eased Gloucester's relegation fears in 18th place, while Fylde remain third.

However, Kidderminster Harriers are only two point behind them after a 5-0 win over Curzon Ashton.

Runaway top two Gateshead and Brackley Town were both held to draws by Bradford Park Avenue and Spennymoor respectively

Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Davis, Stott (Tollitt 36), Walker (Osborne 70), Conlan, Joyce, Hatfield, Philliskirk, Haughton, Slew (Taylor 58); Subs not used: Obi, Dobbie.

Gloucester: Wiles-Richards, Martinez, Thompson, Harrison, Hall, O’Sullivan, Dawson, Tomlinson (James 74), King, Green (McClure 90), Hulbert; Subs not used: Armstrong, Hill, Mensah.