AFC Fylde boss James Rowe ready for drop in pace after frantic fortnight

Today's visit to his former club Gloucester City is Fylde's fifth fixture in 15 days since Rowe took charge.

At least the Coasters' remaining eight games of the National League North campaign are a little more spread out, though they still face two double-headers over bank holiday weekends.

But Tuesday's 1-0 win at Spennymoor Town was Fylde's final midweek game of the regular season and Rowe can now look forward to his first full week on the training ground.

He told The Gazette: “I think I need a little breather as well as the players because it's been Saturday-Tuesday since I came here, and that makes it hard to build relationships and get to know the environment.

“The players' physical stats have been significantly higher, but the gap between the games should mean these come down and we are sharper. We look at the Gloucester game as the last of this block of five, then we'll plan for the rest of the season.”

Fylde go into the game boosted by the signing of Douglas Taylor on loan from Championship club Stoke City for the rest of the season.

Rowe hopes Harry Davis will be available today after a hamstring injury ended the centre-back's evening inside 20 minutes at Spennymoor.

Despite the disruption, Fylde kept a second successive clean sheet, meaning they are yet to concede since Morrison joined the back-line from Leamington.

Rowe added: “We didn't let the loss of our central centre-half affect us, so credit to the group. We restricted the opposition to minimal chances.

“And Meeks (Emeka Obi) came in (replacing Davis) and showed that he has listened in training. He has done fantastically well against (striker Gary) Tayor, which is a credit to him.”