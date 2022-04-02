Too many AFC Fylde games of two halves for James Rowe
James Rowe says he has not yet seen a consistent 90-minute performance from AFC Fylde since taking charge last month, though the manager hopes his charges will put that right when Farsley Celtic visit Mill Farm this afternoon.
Rowe talks of his first five games in charge in terms of “10 halves” because his Coasters are yet to hit the same standards over consecutive 45-minute periods.
Despite those inconsistencies, Fylde claimed 10 points from Rowe's first four games at the helm only to suffer their first defeat against their boss' former club Gloucester City a week ago.
Rowe told The Gazette: “We have been inconsistent and we haven't strung two consecutive halves together yet an we need to do that.”
And he insists that task won't be any simpler today against a West Yorkshire side in the National League North relegation zone.
Rowe explained: “There are no easy games in this division and our two poorest halves so far were the first halves against AFC Telford United and Gloucester, the two teams we've played who are closest to the bottom of the league.
“In both those games we conceded the first goal and gave the opposition hope.
“We need to start on the front foot against Farsley, take the game to them and get some early shots on their goal.”
Rowe is boost by the progress of defenders Luke Burke and Alex Whitmore as they battle back from injury.
He added: “The Farsley may be too early but they are both getting closer and building steadily.”