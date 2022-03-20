Stott got Fylde off to a flyer in the first minute when he turned home from close range before Haughton bent a right-footed effort past George Willis to double the hosts’ lead.

Just before the break, Philliskirk completed the scoring when he poked home following Jorome Slew’s timid attempt at goal.

Fylde manager James Rowe made three changes to the side that drew with AFC Telford United in midweek.

AFC Fylde's Jamie Stott celebrates opening the scoring Picture: Steve McLellan

Kyle Morrison came in for his debut alongside David Perkins and Slew to replace Luke Conlan, Dan Pike and Danny Whitehead.

It was a dream start to the game for the Coasters, as Nick Haughton played in Slew, inside the area.

He beat two men before flashing a ball across goal where Stott was waiting to turn it home.

The second almost came in quick succession after Slew had won a free-kick out wide, which left Haughton with the opportunity to swing the ball into the area.

Looking for bodies at the back post, the midfielder instead saw the cross evade everyone and cannon back off the woodwork.

Alfreton had to threaten in the early stages and the Coasters made them pay when Haughton scored their second goal.

He combined with Philliskirk to drive inside before cutting back onto his right foot and curling an effort into the bottom corner of the net.

The visitors did have one opportunity in the opening half, which fell to Connor Branson, but his strike at goal was charged down by Perkins.

Rowe’s side managed to end the half in positive fashion by extending their advantage.

Ben Tollitt skipped past his man on the left-hand side before setting it back for Slew.

He poked the ball towards goal, where Philliskirk diverted it into the back of the net.

Despite the Coasters being three goals to the good, the opening five minutes of the second half were probably the liveliest point of the game thus far.

Firstly, Tom Walker teed up Haughton up on the penalty spot for a shot at goal, only for Willis to get down and deny him well.

Moments later, play switched to the other end where Dayle Southwell tested Chris Neal in the Fylde goal.

The Coasters were denied a fourth goal of the afternoon as Walker seemed to have extended his side’s lead with a well-taken effort.

Nevertheless, after confusion between the officials, the referee overruled his assistant and gave an offside decision.

The visitors sought a way back into the game and had an opportunity with a free-kick just outside the area – only for Yusifu Ceesay to drag it wide of the target.

Haughton had a perfect opportunity to put the Coasters out of sight when Tollitt played a defence-splitting pass through to the creative midfielder.

However, after Haughton had drifted back onto his left foot, he ended up blazing the ball over the bar.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Davis, Stott, Tollitt, Perkins (Evans 60), Joyce, Philliskirk, Haughton (Shaw 84), Walker, Slew (Dobbie 72). Subs not used: Obi, Gregson.