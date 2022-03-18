New AFC Fylde boss James Rowe getting up to speed fast

The former Chesterfield and Gloucester City boss is relishing his third game in eight days tomorrow, having followed a morale-boosting 1-0 victory away to promotion rivals Kidderminster Harriers with a less satisfying 1-1 home draw with AFC Telford United.

As he looks forward to mid-table Alfreton Town's visit to Mill Farm tomorrow, Rowe summed up his first two games for The Gazette.

James Rowe watches his first home game as Fylde boss against Telford Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“It was a case of the good, the bad and the ugly but I'm learning a lot about the group and the environment as quickly as I can.

“We've averaged two points per game from the two games so far and if you manage that you'll stay on track.

“Maybe you'd have expected it to be the other way around, with a draw against Kidderminster and a win over Telford, but it makes Saturday a really big game because seven points out of nine would be be very pleasing.”

Rowe acknowledges that it's not common for a new manager to be called into a club that stands fourth in the table as the Coasters look for a final push to achieve a return to the National League.

He added: “To come into a club with a short-term goal like we have here is unusual and so I need to get up to speed quickly.

“It will take me five or six games to get up to speed. I made changes in the first two games and will do again because I need to take a look at everyone.

I get on with the chairman really well and we are aligned in what we want to achieve and that is really important.”

“I've seen the stadium get built slowly. I got a thumping here as assistant manager with Aldershot and I've had success here too.

“But I've always been impressed by AFC Fylde and the fact they were one game away from the EFL a few years ago shows the capabilities of the club.”