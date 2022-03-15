AFC Fylde 1 Telford 1: Slew saves Coasters in first home game for boss Rowe

The new boss made two changes from the side which won at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Dan Pike, who earlier in the day had extended his loan deal from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season, came in for Emeka Obi, while Danny Whitehead was back after injury in place of Slew.

Danny Philliskirk competes for a high ball against Telford

The visitors almost scored a fortunate opener when a free-kick whipped into the area hit an unexpecting Telford player and bounced off the bar before Nick Haughton cleared the danger.

Fylde's first chance came from a Haughton corner driven towards Harry Davis, who couldn't get a good contact on his header.

First blood went to the visitors on 34 minutes, when quick distribution from keeper Luke Pilling released Devarn Green in behind Jamie Stott.

He slid a ball across the face of goal to Jason Oswell and he tapped into an empty net

The Bucks looked likely to extend their lead as Oswell headed in from close range but the home side were relieved to see the linesman’s flag raised on the far side.

The second half brought very few chances and those that arrived fell the Coasters’ way.

Haughton floated a corner into the six-yard box and Stott's header was cleared off the line.

Moments later, Tom Walker found space to line up a fierce strike, which was arrowing into the top corner until Pilling got across well to tip over.

It was all Fylde in the second half and Rowe’s men found the equaliser they were searching for when a ball to the back post was slid across the face of goal for substitute Slew to smash home.

Fylde: Neal, Conlan, Davis, Stott, Pike (Dobbie 75), Walker, Joyce (Slew 52), Philliskirk, Haughton, Whitehead (Perkins 27), Tollitt; Subs not used: Obi, Evans.