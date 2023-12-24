AFC Fylde drew with Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday in Chris Beech’s first game as the Coasters’ permanent head coach.

Inih Effiong’s opener late in the first half put Dagenham ahead at Mill Farm before Tom Eastman’s own goal earned Fylde a point.

Beech made one change to the starting line-up from last weekend’s game at Altrincham, with Dan Adshead replacing Taelor O’Kane and making his full debut.

The first chance of the game went to the visitors when Effiong played through Sam Ling, who sent his effort wide of Theo Richardson’s upright.

AFC Fylde drew with Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday Picture: Steve McLellan

Kieran Glynn weaved upfield, sliding a pass to Luke Charman who, one-on-one with Daggers’ goalkeeper Elliott Justham, was thwarted.

Richardson comfortably gathered Ryan Hill’s 25-yard effort before Fylde saw Nick Haughton’s attempt from distance go over Justham’s crossbar.

The Daggers led on 39 minutes when Fylde failed to clear a corner before Hill pounced and crossed for Effiong to convert from close range.

Searching for an immediate response, good work from Haughton and Josh Kay teed up Charman who lifted a shot off target.

The Coasters started the second half positively, with a penalty shout waved away after Jon Ustabasi was brought down.

At the other end, Josh Rees shot narrowly wide before Keenan Appiah-Forson sent a dipping drive just past Richardson’s near post.

Fylde equalised with 12 minutes left as Connor Barrett’s cross was turned in by Eastman.

Charman had a shot spilled by Justham, who redeemed himself by getting his body in the way of Kay’s follow-up attempt.

In the six minutes of added time, good build-up play from Danny Whitehead enabled Charman to whip a cross into the box, which the unmarked O’Kane headed past the post.

Richardson had to deny Ling from close range before Fylde had a great chance to win it.

A swift breakaway up the pitch found O’Kane, who rounded Justham but Ling tracked back to put in a goalsaving challenge.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Davis, Graham, Barrett, Conway, Adshead (Rowley 90), Glynn, Kay (Whitehead 84), Ustabasi, Haughton (O’Kane 68), Charman. Subs not used: Gordon, Obi.