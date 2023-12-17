Altrincham 2 AFC Fylde 1: Coasters fail to take advantage of going in front
Connor Barrett’s goal midway through the first half put the Coasters ahead at half-time, but Chris Conn-Clarke’s double turned the game on its head and won it for the high-flying promotion hopefuls.
Chris Beech made five changes to the side that prevailed over Nuneaton Borough on penalties last time out, with Theo Richardson, Sam Graham, Josh Kay, Jon Ustabasi and Luke Charman coming into the side.
The first clear chance of the half went to Altrincham on six minutes when Alex Newby flicked the ball through to Chris Conn-Clarke, who drove his shot into Richardson’s side-netting.
Fylde were ahead on 27 minutes after Barrett weaved into the box from the right to curl a left-footed strike across goal and into Ethan Ross’ top corner to net his second in as many games.
Minutes after taking the lead, the Coasters had some defending to do, thwarting Justin Amaluzor’s free-kick and Conn-Clarke’s follow-up.
Then Josh Kay bent a strike from the edge of the box, but his effort was held by Ross.
Phil Parkinson’s Robins levelled with 58 minutes played when Conn-Clarke’s right-footed free-kick curled over the wall to beat Richardson.
Nick Haughton twice went close to restoring the visitors’ lead.
But Altrincham’s winner came from Conn-Clarke’s right-footed long-range effort, clipping the post before crashing into Richardson’s net and the Coasters could not find an elusive equaliser.