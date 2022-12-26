The Coasters were on course to extend their five-match winning run in National League North as Siya Ligendza put them ahead in the third minute, but the visitors quickly equalised through Connor Hall and Jon Ustabasi netted the winner six minutes from time.

Head coach Murray made two changes to the side that bowed out of the FA Trophy against Kidderminster Harriers on penalties six days earlier, with Connor Barrett and Luke Charman coming in for Luke Burke and Keenan Patten, both of whom spent the afternoon on the bench.

It all started so well for AFC Fylde as players celebrate the opening goal by Siya Ligendza (far right) Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The Coasters were fired up from the start and soon took the lead from a corner.

Nick Haughton played it short for Ligendza to turn his man and shoot left-footed into the bottom corner from close range. It took four minutes for Chorley to equalise as Hall picked up a loose ball, spotted keeper Chris Neal off his line and curled a shot into the net from distance.

The match settled down after a frantic start but the visitors threatened again through Adam Henley, who found himself unmarked at the back post, but Neal advanced quickly to block the shot with his legs.

A good move at the opposite end gave Jordan Cranston a shooting chance on the left but he dragged his effort wide.

The last chance of the half fell to Chorley, whose clever free-kick routine saw Adam Blakeman release Hall but Neal was again out smartly to keep the scoreline level.

Fylde were first to go close after the restart as Barrett flashed the ball across the six-yard box but a stretching Ligendza couldn't quite get a touch to double his tally.

Other than a swerving effort from Billy Whitehouse, which forced another good save out of Neal, there were few further opportunities until the late winner. Ustabasi picked up a midfield pass and worked space for a shot, which skidded off the turf and beat Neal at the near post.

Leaders Darlington also lost at home to Scarborough Athletic, so Fylde remain eight points behind with five games in hand but have slipped a spot to seventh.

Chorley are now just two points behind the Coasters in eighth but have played three matches more ahead of the clubs’ New Year’s Day rematch at Victory Park.

Fylde: Neal, Barrett, Obi, Whitmore, Bird, Cranston (Rowley 80), Hatfield, Philliskirk, Haughton, Charman (Faal 68), Ligendza; Not used: Morrison, Burke, Patten.

