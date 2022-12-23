Had the Coasters not lost on penalties and earned a fourth-round visit to Dorking Wanderers, they would have been forced to postpone yet another league game (at Southport on January 14).

Murray's sixth-placed side already have at least four games in hand on half their rivals in National League North going into the Boxing Day derby at home to Chorley.

Nick Haughton scored Fylde's equaliser against Kidderminster, who won Tuesday's FA Trophy tie on penalties Picture: ADAM GEE

Three postponements had kept Fylde out of action for 17 days before their Trophy tie and head coach Murray told The Gazette: “We needed the game and we needed the minutes, and I really enjoyed it because I took a lot out of the first half in terms of different challenges I'd seen and how players react to different situations.

“We weren't at our best but credit to Kidderminster. They stopped us doing what we normally do but we were more like our normal selves in the second half and created enough chances to win two or three games.

“In any normal schedule and with more preparation time, you'd always want to go as far as you can in the cu. But with our backlog, and a rock-solid January and February, it's not the worst thing.”